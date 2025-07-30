MIB extends feedback deadline for TV Ratings System reforms to September 1

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has extended the deadline for submitting feedback on the proposed amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India by an additional 30 days.

Stakeholders and the public can now provide comments on the draft, released on July 2, 2025, until September 1, 2025.

The ministry has released a draft policy proposing sweeping reforms to the decade-old Television Rating Points (TRP) guidelines. The aim is to democratise the ratings ecosystem, encourage competition, and reflect the full spectrum of content consumption in India’s digital-first environment.

At the heart of the issue lies an outdated methodology overseen solely by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which does not track viewership from connected TV devices.

Earlier, MIB said that the current policy, framed in 2014, also includes restrictive clauses and cross-holding limitations that have kept new players, broadcasters, and advertisers from investing in or developing alternate measurement solutions, even if equipped with better technology or capital.

What’s new in the draft policy?

To address these limitations, the draft proposes several key changes:

Clause 1.4 modified: The previous rigid requirement on a company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) has been relaxed. The new clause simply prohibits activities like consultancy or advisory roles that may pose a conflict of interest with the main objective of ratings.

Entry barriers removed: Restrictive clauses 1.5 and 1.7, which blocked potential entrants, have been proposed for removal. This opens the door for new players to participate in audience measurement.

Cross-holding reconsidered: The new framework could allow broadcasters, advertisers, and tech partners to invest in or support new measurement agencies, encouraging innovation and stronger infrastructure.