L’Oréal Paris teams up with &TV; onboards Angoori Bhabhi as brand ambassador

New Delhi: L’Oréal Paris has announced a campaign in collaboration with &TV, aimed at emphasising the significance of a daily hair care routine during Indian festivals. L’Oréal has selected Angoori Bhabhi from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as its brand ambassador.

The campaign features Angoori Bhabhi, flaunting her hair, and sharing the benefits of the L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisturise Shampoo, Conditioner, and Night Cream, with a focus aimed at raising awareness about the importance of hair hydration, especially during the festive season. Angoori Bhabhi emphasises the importance of regularly using this product trio to maintain soft, shiny, and vibrant hair.

To amplify the campaign’s cultural relevance, L'Oréal Paris and &TV have woven this haircare routine into the storyline of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

L'Oréal Paris aims to reinforce its message of achieving healthy, hydrated hair while encouraging Indian women to embrace a daily haircare routine through the campaign.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue, ZEEL, said, “Every character on Zee possesses a unique charm and narrative that fosters a loyal following over time. Among them, &TV’s Angoori Bhabhi stands out as one of our most beloved figures, wielding undeniable influence over millions across the HSM belt. Our collaboration with L'Oréal, featuring Angoori Bhabhi, allows us to weave a compelling story that resonates deeply with our audience, seamlessly integrating the brand’s message into the cultural landscape. With the strength of the Zee Network and our character-driven marketing approach, we aim to inspire millions of women to embrace hydration and consistency in their haircare routines with L'Oréal Paris. This initiative not only drives brand affinity and consumer engagement but also highlights the significance of self-care during festive celebrations.”

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris India, added, “At L'Oréal Paris, we believe that everyone deserves to have beautiful, healthy hair and flaunt it especially during festive occasions. This exciting partnership with &TV and Angoori Bhabhi allows us to connect with our consumers in Hindi Speaking markets on a deeper level, sharing the importance of a daily haircare routine with L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture range. Angoori Bhabhi’s unveiling of her ghunghat is a symbolic gesture, made in the spirit of empowering women through beauty backed by science, a cause that L’Oréal Paris has always been deeply committed to. We're thrilled to be a part of this cultural moment, empowering women to be their best and celebrate their beauty with confidence.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head, West, North & East, Wavemaker, said, “Through this collaboration, L'Oréal Paris continues to empower women reminding them that self-care is not just a ritual but a celebration of beauty, especially during special occasions and encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty. This execution beautifully embeds L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisturise range part of Angoori Bhabhi’s charm, we are not only connecting with viewers emotionally but also educating them about the benefits of consistent hair hydration.”

This campaign will be promoted across Zee’s channels.