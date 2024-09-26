Local language content is not just the present, but the future of entertainment in India: Kevin Vaz

New Delhi: The notion that viewers are either glued to their TV sets or completely immersed in their phones is outdated; the reality is far more fluid, said Kevin Vaz, CEO, Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18, during Media Partners Asia’s APOS 2024, held in Bali.

His observations ring true in the context of shows like Bigg Boss, which exemplify how viewers engage with content. It’s not just watched on Colors at its scheduled time; it is also consumed further through JioCinema’s 24-hour live feed and actively discussed on social media.

While India’s daily media consumption, which combines large and small screens, currently lags behind developed markets, the growth potential is staggering. As Vaz pointed out, “With large screens achieving only around 60% penetration compared to 85-90% in other major markets, India has ample room to expand.”

This presents a unique opportunity for content creators and distributors to tap into an 'AND' market where both television and digital platforms thrive side by side, he said.

Vaz highlighted that Viacom18 ensures that its content seamlessly transitions between TV and digital. “Bigg Boss, for example, saw 25% of its viewership last season coming from digital platforms, while some of our fiction shows are experiencing significant digital engagement alongside their TV broadcasts. It’s all about offering the consumer flexibility and choice.”

He also emphasised the rise of content consumption in local languages. He said, “India’s cultural and linguistic diversity is unparalleled—22 official languages and over 58 socio-cultural regions. This diversity presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Audiences today crave authenticity; they want stories that resonate with their own experiences. We are already serving content in 10 languages and aim to eventually cover all 22, making local content not just the present but the future of entertainment in India.”

When it comes to advertisers, Vaz said that Viacom18 is positioned to deliver value across both large and small screens. “Television continues to be a powerful medium, with a reach of around 900 million people in India. Given that over 95% of households have just one TV, families gather to watch together, creating shared experiences and deeper emotional connections.”

Vaz underscored that TV advertising remains one of the most effective methods to reach multiple demographics simultaneously—“parents, kids, grandparents—all engaged in a single viewing experience.”

When it comes to digital advertising, with a monthly active user base of around 300 million, Viacom18 digital platforms create a safe, immersive environment for brands to connect with consumers, especially during drops of prime-time shows or live streaming of sports events, when engagement is at its highest, according to Vaz.

“Whether it’s long-term brand building or short-term performance goals, our value proposition for advertisers is unparalleled,” he said.

Reflecting on the past year, Vaz noted, “I’m proud to say it’s been nothing short of transformative for us.” With a keen focus on assembling a world-class team, the organisation prioritised vision, drive, and grit to meet its ambitious goals. “With that foundation in place, we made targeted investments in key brands like Colors, Colors Kannada, and Colors Marathi, and the results speak for themselves,” he added.

He shared that Colors has experienced a 35% growth in less than a year, positioning itself closer to the industry’s top spot. Nickelodeon, which leads the kids' portfolio, recently celebrated a decade as the number-one brand in its category. In the regional space, Colors Kannada dominated primetime for three months, while Colors Marathi achieved an impressive 150% growth in just the last three months, making it a strong contender for the second position.

In the realm of non-fiction, Viacom18 has maintained its leadership with shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Vaz highlights the addition of Laughter Chefs, which he proudly touted as “India’s biggest comedy reality show to date.”

To cater to evolving viewing habits, Viacom18 launched JC Premium, providing access to Hollywood’s best web series and 24/7 live streams of reality shows.