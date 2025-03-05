LG Channels expands, now includes 100+ channels

New Delhi: LG Electronics India has announced the expansion of its free ad-supported TV (Fast) service, LG Channels, which now offers over 100 channels.

The service provides users content from categories like entertainment, music, news, kids, and lifestyle, among others, without any subscription or payment.

LG smart TV users can access the service without set-top boxes with LG Channels.

LG Channels has content in Hindi, English, and regional languages such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bangla.

Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said, "At LG Electronics India, we focus on the entertainment experience for our customers. LG Channels now offers over 100 free channels with content that caters to audiences of all ages and interests. We will continue expanding LG Channels to bring even more personalised content to our customers.”

LG Channels can be accessed on LG smart TV through the LG channel app available on all devices.