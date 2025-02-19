K Satish Nambudiripad to take charge as Director General of Doordarshan

New Delhi: K Satish Nambudiripad will take charge as the new Director General of Doordarshan.

BestMediaInfo.com confirmed with Nambudiripad about the development. He will soon be taking charge of Doordarshan, ascending from the role of DG, Northeast zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Nambudiripad assumed his previous role on January 29, 2024, before being appointed as the DG of Doordarshan. He is yet to take charge and will do so in a couple of days, as confirmed by him.

A 1991 batch officer of the Indian Information Service, Nambudiripad’s career spans over three decades. In his extensive service to the government of India, Nambudiripad has served as the Additional Director General (ADG) at the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre and the New Media Wing under the I&B ministry.

He has also served as the ADG at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). It is the same institution where Nambudiripad himself pursued a postgraduate course in English Journalism. He also holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Indian School of Business.

Nambudiripad was the first Chief Executive Officer at the NORKA Department (Non-resident Keralites’ Affairs). Additionally, he has served as the private secretary to the Union Minister for Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and Registrar of Copyrights India at the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.