JioStar unveils logo, brand new website

New Delhi: Close to nine months after its launch, JioStar on Wednesday unveiled its corporate logo and brand new website.

The “Jio” logo, followed by "Star" written in bold letters, forms the corporate logo.

The use of a pink circle for "Jio" and straightforward typography for "Star" is intended to create a balanced and harmonious logo.

The pink colour is often associated with energy, youth, and innovation, aligning well with Jio's brand identity as a forward-thinking and dynamic company.

JioStar was founded on November 14, 2024, following the completion of the merger of Reliance and Disney’s media assets.

On its new website, JioStar describes itself as a leading global media and entertainment company, positioned at the centre of compelling content and innovative technology, and reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports.

“Its television network and streaming service together reach more than 750 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of millions of people across geographies,” the company said.

Last month, the integrated media venture under Reliance Industries posted its strongest quarter ending June 2025, propelled by record-breaking IPL viewership, soaring digital engagement, and a growing base of paid subscribers.

The JV, created after the merger of Reliance’s media business and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, reported revenues of Rs 11,222 crore in the June quarter with an EBITDA of Rs 1,017 crore.

The JV had reported revenue of Rs 10,006 crore in the previous January-March quarter.

JioStar is investing USD 10 billion in content in India over a three-year period, its vice chairman, Uday Shankar, said earlier this year, in May at the Waves Summit 2025.

"In FY2024, the two companies spent Rs 25,000 crore on content alone. In FY2025, it went to Rs 30,000 crore, and the number for FY26 will be over Rs 32,000-33,000 crore," Shankar said.

JioStar stands as India’s largest entertainment broadcaster, operating over 130 channels, including 85 SD, 44 HD, and five free-to-air channels.

On the digital front, JioStar operates India’s leading OTT service, JioHotstar (formerly Hotstar), which hosts live sports, TV shows, movies, and originals in over a dozen languages. With over 280 million subscribers as of mid-2025, it has become one of the country’s largest streaming platforms, rivalling Netflix’s global tally.