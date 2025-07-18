JioStar Q1 revenue jumps to Rs 11,222 crore on IPL, OTT surge

New Delhi: JioStar, the JV created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, has reported revenues of Rs 11,222 crore in the June quarter with an EBITDA of Rs 1,017 crore.

The JV had reported a revenue of Rs 10,006 crore in the previous January-March quarter.

“1Q FY26 was driven by a successful IPL season with strong growth across both TV and digital platforms,” said an earnings statement from Reliance Industries.

Moreover, its OTT platform JioHotstar had a “remarkable growth” as it achieved a subscriber base of 287 million during IPL and reaching over 800 million people on TV.

“IPL 2025 delivered record-breaking viewership across TV and digital with 1.19 billion viewers across TV and JioHotstar,” it said.

JioHotstar, which was launched after the merger of two leading OTT platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year in February, delivered record-breaking viewership across TV and digital with 1.19 billion viewers across TV and JioHotstar during IPL 2025.

“Alongside IPL, the JioStar network hosted several other sports tournaments in this quarter, including the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final amongst marquee cricket events,” it said.

While in the linear segment, Star Plus retained its leadership in the Hindi GEC space ( General Entertainment Channel) with six out of the top 10 shows.

“With key launches, sustained leadership across markets, and a strategic entry into the FTA Hindi GEC space, the network further consolidated its position with a 35.5 per cent Entertainment TV share,” it said.

During the quarter, it re-launched Star Utsav and Colors Rishtey on DD Free Dish, the largest DTH platform operated by public sector broadcaster Prasar Bharti.

Its Regional GECs also delivered consistent performance across markets.

"Star Pravah, Star Jalsha, Star Maa, Star Vijay and Asianet continued to be #1 Entertainment channels in their respective markets," it said.