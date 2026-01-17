JioStar posts Rs 8,010 crore gross revenue in Q3 FY26; JioHotstar averages 450 million MAUs

New Delhi: JioStar reported gross revenue of Rs 8,010 crore in Q3 FY26, according to the company’s latest quarterly performance update. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,896 crore during the quarter.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 1,303 crore in Q3 FY26, with EBITDA margin at 18.9 per cent. Profit after tax came in at Rs 888 crore for the quarter.

For the nine months ended FY26, JioStar posted gross revenue of Rs 26,464 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 22,676 crore. Profit after tax for the nine-month period stood at Rs 2,791 crore.

On the digital side, JioHotstar averaged 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q3 FY26. The company said this was up 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter and broadly on par with the IPL-loaded Q1 FY26.

JioStar said entertainment watch time grew 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by what it described as the biggest seasons of Bigg Boss across three languages, strong performance of Hindi and regional launches, and sustained growth in TV network content consumption.

The company added that digital entertainment ad sales hit a record high during the quarter, driven by a stronger connected TV mix, a wider client base and improved monetisation of marquee properties. It also highlighted the performance of Bigg Boss, stating that the franchise posted its highest-ever ad revenues across editions, while digital watch time for the property grew 40 per cent year-on-year.

In sports, JioStar said the Women’s World Cup emerged as the most-watched Women’s cricket tournament. It added that India’s first ICC Women’s World Cup-winning final game garnered 99 million viewers on digital, a figure it said was comparable to an IPL match.

The company also said three men’s cricket bilaterals performed well during the quarter, with average watch time per men’s ODI and T20 match increasing by about 55 per cent compared to pre-merger levels.

JioStar said Pro Kabaddi League’s digital watch time grew 120 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing kabaddi’s position as the most watched sport after cricket.

On television entertainment, the company said its industry-leading viewership share grew by about one percentage point year-on-year to 34.6 per cent, nearly equalling the combined share of the next three networks.

It also said its TV network reached over 830 million viewers and delivered more than 60 billion hours of watch time during the quarter.

In films, the company said Avatar: Fire and Ash topped 2025 Hollywood releases in India and crossed Rs 200 crore gross in 15 days.

JioStar also said subscriptions grew during the quarter on the back of higher acquisitions and stable retention, supported by its sports and entertainment pipeline and product initiatives.