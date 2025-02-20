JioStar onboards 10 sponsors for WPL 2025

New Delhi: JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner of Women’s Premier League, has secured ten sponsors.
The sponsors include State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Capital, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Kajaria Ceramics, Black & White Ginger Ale, Himalaya Facewash, Tata Motors, APAR Industries, Amul and MSD Pharma.
The sponsors span sectors such as BFSI, infrastructure, beverages, FMCG, automotive and electrical and metallurgical engineering.
“We are thrilled to welcome a varied set of sponsors on JioStar’s coverage of the WPL 2025 Season 3,” said Udit Sharma, EVP and Business Head, Premium Sports and Agency Relationships, JioStar. “Their support will play a pivotal role in promoting women’s cricket and empowering female athletes. With WPL growing stronger each year, this season will undoubtedly deliver a unique and exhilarating experience for fans and partners alike. Our platform helps brands engage India’s growing women’s sports audience and high-intent consumers. We are confident our sponsors will see significant brand impact and ROI through their association with JioStar’s coverage of WPL.”
The WPL 2025 kicked off on February 14 with the grand finale on March 15, 2025. All matches are broadcast on the Star Sports and Sports18 television channels and streamed live on JioHotstar.