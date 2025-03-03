JioStar gets I&B nod to launch eight sports channels under Star Sports 2

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the IPL 2025 season, JioStar secured licenses from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday to launch eight new sports channels under Star Sports 2.

BestMediaInfo.com reported last month on JioStar’s plans to introduce eight new sports channels for various markets.

Of these eight channels, five Sports18 channels, which joined JioStar following the merger of media businesses between Reliance Industries and Disney Star India, will be rebranded as Star Sports 2 channels in various markets.

The launch of additional sports brands in key language markets is aimed at bolstering JioStar's offerings to advertisers, especially small and medium businesses (SMBs), sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

List of the new Star Sports 2 channels:

Sr. No. Channel Earlier name 1 Star Sports 2 Hindi HD Sports18 1 HD 2 Star Sports 2 Hindi Sports18 1 3 Star Sports 2 Kannada Star Sports First 4 Star Sports 2 Tamil HD Star Life HD 5 Star Sports 2 Tamil Sports18 3 6 Star Sports 2 Telugu HD Star Life 7 Star Sports 2 Telugu Sports18 2) 8 Star Sports Khel Sports18 Khel

Three months after the mega-merger, JioStar also announced last month that it would shut down nine of its existing channels from March 15, 2025.

While the broadcaster shut down some channels in compliance with the CCI order, the SD and HD channels of Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats will go off-air due to market conditions. The other three channels going off-air are Bindass, Star Odia and Star Kiran HD.