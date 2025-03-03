JioHotstar onboards My11Circle as Co-Presenting Partner for IPL 2025

New Delhi: My11Circle has announced its partnership with JioStar as a Co-Presenting Partner for the official digital streaming of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

My11Circle is also the official Associate Partner of Tata IPL, which is in its second year of a five-year association with the marquee tournament.

Saroj Panigrahi, Chief Operating Officer, Games24x7, said, “The passion for IPL in India is undeniable, and we are dedicated to providing users with an even more dynamic and immersive experience. At My11Circle, our focus has always been on our users. Partnering with JioStar as a Co-Presenting Partner helps us blend seamlessly with the digital viewing experience, taking fan engagement to the next level. Together, we’re creating a platform that not only celebrates cricket but also brings fans closer to the action.”

According to My11Circle, by aligning with JioStar, it aims to stream the Tata IPL digitally, ensuring deeper interaction and real-time participation in the game.