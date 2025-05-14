IPL advertising: Ad volume rises 1.4%, advertiser count grows 23% on TV

New Delhi: IPL 2025 continues to deliver growth in television advertising, as per the sixth update from TAM Sports, covering the first 57 matches of the tournament.

JioStar holds the television broadcast rights for the IPL and airs the tournament across its network of Star Sports channels in multiple languages.

The data shared by TAM Sports said that the commercial advertising volumes on TV rose by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, with a notable 23% increase in the number of advertisers and a 26% rise in brand count.

The report from TAM, which excludes promos, fillers and short programmes, highlights the strength and resilience of IPL as a media property, even amid external disruptions.

While the number of advertising categories remained constant at 65+, the increase in participating advertisers and brands indicates continued confidence in IPL’s reach and return on investment.

Parle and Vimal dominate advertiser rankings

In terms of top advertisers by ad volume share during IPL 2025, Parle Biscuits led the list, followed by:

Parle Biscuits Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) Reliance Consumer Products Sporta Technologies (Dream11) AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India)

These brands secured the highest visibility across commercial breaks on national and regional sports channels, with Vimal Elaichi continuing its aggressive positioning from last season.

Mouth Fresheners top category chart for IPL 2025

Among the top five advertising categories for IPL 2025 based on ad volume share: