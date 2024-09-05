India TV launches ‘India TV Speed News’ HD channel for fast-paced updates

New Delhi: India TV has launched India TV Speed News, a 24-hour fast news channel in the HD segment.
This initiative aims to address the rising demand for timely, brief, and engaging news updates.
India TV Speed News caters to a rapidly growing and engaged audience, with over 65% of Hindi news viewers favouring fast news formats and more than 30% of these viewers tune in multiple times throughout the day, showcasing the increasing preference for short, impactful news content.
Additionally, over the past three years, HD households in India have seen an increase of 35%, reflecting the growing demand for high-definition and rich content. This shift is particularly evident among the NCCS A segment, which now makes up 42% of the HD viewership. Additionally, 78% of HD viewers fall within the 15-50 age range, highlighting the appeal of HD programming to a younger, more affluent audience that values superior quality and engaging content.
Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, stated, "With the launch of India TV Speed News Channel in HD, we are setting a new benchmark in the news broadcasting industry by delivering the fastest, most reliable news in a format that meets the needs of our modern audience. Our mission is to offer timely and accurate information while upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity."
HD channels primarily target viewers aged 25-45 from the middle to upper-middle class.
Notably, the HD audience also shares a strong resonance with the Connected TV (CTV) audience, as both groups seek premium viewing experiences that offer convenience and quality, said India TV in a statement.
The channel said in a statement, “India TV Speed News promises to deliver impactful news in concise, to-the-point segments, enhanced by high-quality visuals and a clutter-free presentation. The channel’s broad coverage of both domestic and international news is strategically focused on prime-time slots to maximize its reach and impact. As HD viewership continues to grow, India TV Speed News aims to provide a superior viewing experience to its discerning audience.”
Currently, India TV Speed News boasts a viewership on the CTV platform, with 1.1 million average monthly aggregated viewers, 6.8 million average monthly watch minutes, and an average watch time of 13 minutes per viewer, said the channel.
The channel’s content lineup includes popular segments like Speed 50, Speed 100, Duniya 20, Mausam 20, Sports 20, and Headlines.