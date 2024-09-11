India TV expands footprint in CTV with Samsung TV Plus

Delhi: India TV Group has tied up with Samsung TV Plus India to expand its footprint in the Connected TV (CTV) space.
As part of this collaboration, India TV Group’s Connected TV (CTV) exclusive channels India TV, India TV Speed News, India TV Aap Ki Adalat, and India TV Yoga are now accessible on the Samsung TV Plus platform.
Amit Kumar Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, India TV, said, “Our collaboration with Samsung TV Plus opens new and wider avenues for viewers. It is a stepping-stone towards delivering quality and diverse and rich content to the combined audience. We are optimistic that the coming together of India TV and Samsung TV Plus will redefine and improve the experience of online content consumption.”
Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India, said, "Samsung TV Plus has been at the forefront of bringing high-quality content via FAST to our viewers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide content that our consumers find interesting and useful. The addition of the four new channels from the India TV group impresses upon our vision to deliver quality and diverse content.”