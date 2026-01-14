New Delhi: India Today Group’s digital news arm, Tak Network, has launched Tak 360, positioned as India’s first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) news channel. The platform is designed for audiences consuming news on connected devices, reflecting the growing shift towards real-time, multi-format digital viewing.

Built around the editorial philosophy of "Gali se globe tak", Tak 360 combines hyperlocal reporting with national and international perspectives. The channel offers continuous coverage across politics, business, crime, culture, sports, fitness and wellness, expanding the range of genres while retaining an emphasis on editorial depth.

Commenting on the launch, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, said, “India Today Group has consistently innovated across content formats and genres. With Tak 360, we are taking that legacy into the connected TV era. As audiences increasingly shift to connected platforms, Tak 360 strengthens our position as the country’s most future-ready digital news network.”

Tak 360 will be available as a live stream across the Group’s digital and connected ecosystem, including News Tak on YouTube and web platforms, Aaj Tak and India Today websites and apps, as well as the Group’s connected TV applications such as India Today, GNT and Aaj Tak. The rollout is intended to provide continuous access to news content for viewers in India and overseas.

According to the Group, the channel is supported by an established editorial infrastructure and round-the-clock programming, with a focus on balanced reporting suited to fast-paced consumption on connected television platforms.