India-England series: Sony gives digital rights to JioHotstar, retains TV rights

New Delhi: JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced a collaboration for India’s tours of England in 2025 and 2026.

As a part of the sharing arrangement, JioStar will exclusively stream all the matches of India’s tours of England on JioHotstar, including Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals. SPNI will retain the television rights for these events for Sony Entertainment Television.

As per the agreement, the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025, will be live-streamed exclusively on JioHotstar.

The series will also be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with Sony retaining linear broadcast rights.

Sony Pictures Networks India secured exclusive India rights to England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) properties in 2023 under an eight-year deal running through 2031.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports and Live experiences, JioStar, said, “This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved - especially Indian Cricket fans - and serves the broader sporting landscape. The combination of JioHostar's deep digital footprint with SPNI's broadcast network will universalise access to India's tours of England. As the habitual destination for Cricket viewing, JioHotstar is committed to offering millions of fans - inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive viewing experiences. We will continue to leverage the power of our story-telling, consumer-focussed product features and connectivity to unlock infinite possibilities of serving fans on our platforms.”

The series kicks off with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2), Lord’s (July 10), Manchester (July 23) and concluding at The Oval (July 31). The arrangement also includes the 2026 white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, to be played during India’s return tour of England.

“We are thrilled to bring this fantastic partnership to cricket fans for India’s tour to England! Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar - This first-of-its-kind partnership will hope to redefine cricket coverage. Our deep thanks to our partners in ECB for their support,” said Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India.