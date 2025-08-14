"If you don't like the show, don’t watch it", Bombay HC tells complainant in Zee TV case

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has taken a stern stance against a complainant who filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Zee TV’s new show, ‘Tum Se Tum Tak’, suggesting he may be ordered to perform community service for what the court deemed a frivolous complaint.

The ruling came in a case where the court addressed a petition by Zee TV to quash the FIR, as reported by LiveLaw.

The case revolves around the television serial ‘Tum Se Tum Tak’, which depicts a love story between a 46-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl.

The complainant, initially identified as Sunil Sharma but later revealed as Mahendra Sanjay Sharma, claimed the show’s storyline was offensive and hurt public sentiments.

The court dismissed these claims, referencing a prior ruling that advised viewers to simply not watch content they dislike. “If you do not like a movie or a show, don’t watch it. Should we switch off the TV entirely?” the judges questioned, emphasising that the serial’s plot did not incite communal tension or warrant such a complaint.

The bench expressed dismay over Sharma’s inconsistent identity, noting discrepancies between his stated name and official documents like his Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Calling his actions “vexatious” and indicative of “mischief,” the court rejected his counsel’s defence that he could file anonymously or alter his name for safety. The judges proposed that Sharma undertake a month of community service, such as cleaning at JJ Hospital, to deter similar conduct.

“He should not send a proxy,” Justice Ghuge warned.

The court also criticised the Cyber Cell’s nodal officer for failing to verify Sharma’s identity before filing the FIR, labelling the oversight as “stupidity” and suggesting disciplinary action.

The matter has been reserved for a final order.