HUL leads with 16% ad volume share, Reckitt dominates top 10 on TV in 2024

New Delhi: Television advertising in India witnessed a robust 14% growth in 2024 compared to 2020, according to TAM AdEx's latest report ‘2024 television advertising recap’.

According to the report, the second quarter of 2024 also outpaced the first quarter, recording a 6% rise in ad volumes.

The Food & Beverages (F&B) sector emerged as the dominant player, accounting for 21% of total ad volumes, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with a 16% share.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) retained its top position with 16% share of ad volumes, while five out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and three from HUL.

Among categories, paints saw the highest surge in ad secondages, growing 51% year-on-year. The television advertising landscape also saw over 4,000 exclusive advertisers in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The top five channel genres continued to dominate, contributing to over 92% of ad volumes in both 2023 and 2024. The toilet soaps category maintained its stronghold on ad volume share across both years.

Meanwhile, brands associated with the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 commanded 21% of the total share of co-branded ads in 2024, highlighting the growing trend of brand integrations with blockbuster releases.