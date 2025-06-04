How RCB’s maiden IPL title win sets off brand and broadcast windfall

New Delhi: On the night of June 3, 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended an 18-year wait that had stretched the patience of its fans, tested the resolve of its players, and defined the legacy of one man, Virat Kohli. The six-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final didn’t just mark a cricketing triumph; it was a marketing moment, a storytelling masterclass, and a springboard for future brand and broadcast gains.

A full circle of 18s

In a year where Kohli retired from Test cricket taking off the India jersey with the number 18 one last time, the symbolism was almost cinematic. The number that defined his cricketing journey now matched the number of years he had spent with RCB.

His clothing and restaurant brand, One8, also reflects the same identity. This wasn’t just another win. It was the long-awaited closing act of an 18-year saga. And now, its aftershocks are poised to reshape the commercial dynamics around Kohli, RCB, and JioStar.

Incidentally, No. 18 is also attached to JioStar’s sister concern, Network18.

JioStar’s streaming coup

Already reaping the benefits of near sold-out inventories during the playoffs, JioStar registered close to 62 crore cumulative views on JioHotstar for the final.

It now holds the record for the most-viewed IPL match ever streamed.

With JioStar having recently acquired digital streaming rights for India’s England tour (2025–26) from Sony, the post-IPL surge in app engagement and subscription base is likely to translate into robust early viewership for the upcoming Test series starting June 20.

Brand RCB

Long perceived as a team with style but no silverware, RCB’s transformation into champions is a marketer’s dream. The franchise, already backed by a loyal metropolitan base, is now expected to see a significant uptick in brand valuation, merchandise sales, and sponsor interest.

The One Team, One Jersey campaign with JioStar, which saw over a lakh fans submit digital signatures printed onto the players' kits, was not only a marketing win but also a foreshadowing of what’s next: deeper fan integration, legacy merchandise, and a surge in content monetisation. Industry observers believe RCB’s brand value could cross $125 million by year-end.

“Earlier, brands loved RCB for the glamour, now they’ll back them for results too,” noted a brand strategist who works with multiple IPL franchises. “They’ve crossed the perception barrier.”

Brand Kohli

Already one of India’s most intentional brand endorsers, Kohli is likely to see a recalibrated demand curve. Known for endorsing only those brands that align with his values, having famously walked away from Pepsi and fairness creams, Kohli’s commercial stock is once again on the rise.

At a time when many top-tier athletes wind down their partnerships post-retirement, Kohli’s first IPL title does the opposite. It prolongs and intensifies his brand relevance. With active associations spanning Puma, Hero MotoCorp, Boost, Audi, Tissot, Manyavar, and Blue Star, the win offers fresh creative opportunities and reinvigorated storytelling across verticals.

Kohli’s personal brands, One8 and Wrogn, also stand to gain from the heightened emotional equity. Expect limited-edition IPL 2025 merchandise, collaborative drops, and fresh ambassador content leveraging the championship moment.

His statement after the final, “I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience… my heart and soul is with Bangalore”, has already gone viral. For any marketer, that's not a script; it’s a campaign brief.