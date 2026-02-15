Govt cognisant of rising risk of fake and misleading content on digital platforms: Murugan

New Delhi: The Government has said it is cognisant of the growing risks posed by fake, false and misleading information on digital platforms, even as freedom of speech is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 have been notified under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

He said Part III of the Rules covers publishers of online curated content, including OTT platforms, and requires them not to transmit content prohibited by law.

Murugan said the Code mandates age-based classification of content into five categories, based on the general guidelines in the Schedule to the Rules.

He added that OTT platforms must put in place safeguards to restrict age-inappropriate content for children.

He also referred to the Code of Ethics prescribed for publishers of news and current affairs. The Code includes adherence to the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Act, 1995 and the Norms of Journalistic Conduct under the Press Council Act, 1978.

He said these frameworks require publishers not to disseminate inaccurate, misleading or false content, including half-truths.

Murugan said a Fact Check Unit (FCU) was set up under the Press Information Bureau in November 2019 to check fake news related to the Central Government.

He said the FCU verifies information with authorised sources in ministries and departments and publishes corrections on its social media platforms.

He also said programmes and advertisements on private satellite TV channels must follow the Programme Code and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, framed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

He said the Programme Code bars content that is obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or based on suggestive innuendos and half-truths.

The minister gave the information in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question asked by Tejveer Singh.