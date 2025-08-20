Govt acknowledges TRP-led sensationalism, backs reforms for fair competition

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Wednesday, acknowledged growing concerns that India’s news broadcasting ecosystem is increasingly shaped by Television Rating Points (TRPs), where the pursuit of high ratings often overshadows issues of national importance.

He backed the proposed amendments for the policy guidelines for television rating agencies stating that the reforms will “enable fair competition.”

The matter was raised by MP Bajrang Manohar Sonwane, who questioned whether the dependence of news broadcasters on TRPs has led to the prioritisation of sensational and high-TRP content over news that serves the public interest. He also flagged concerns about unhealthy competition among channels and the potential decline in credibility that could result from this practice.

In his reply to the Lok Sabha, Murugan clarified that while TRPs published by registered audience rating agencies measure the number of viewers for a programme at a given time, the editorial decision on which stories to prioritise rests entirely with individual channels.

He said, “Television Rating Points quantify the number of viewers of a particular channel or a programme during a given time. Individual channels decide the priority of a particular programme or a news item.”

He added, “Proposed reforms aim to enable fair competition, generate more accurate and representative data, and ensure that the TRP system accurately reflects the diverse and evolving media consumption habits of viewers across the country.”

The debate around TRPs has long been contentious in India. Critics argue that a race for ratings pushes channels towards sensationalism, entertainment-heavy coverage, and opinion-driven programming, often at the expense of sober reporting on governance, development, and public-interest issues.

The proposed reforms are expected to open the door for multiple rating agencies to function within a regulated ecosystem, breaking the near-monopoly of a few players.

By creating a more competitive environment, the government hopes to check manipulations and improve reliability of data, which could, in turn, help news broadcasters focus on quality journalism instead of just chasing numbers.