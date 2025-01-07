Google to integrate Gemini AI into TVs

New Delhi: At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Google unveiled plans to bring its Gemini AI to Google TV.

Google's Gemini, known for its advanced AI capabilities, will replace the existing Google Assistant on Google TV devices.

With Gemini, viewers can expect to engage in natural conversations, ask complex queries, and manage their homes without the need for precise activation phrases like "Hey Google."

The announcement highlights several key features:

Conversational Interaction: Users can now have back-and-forth conversations with their TV. Instead of strict commands, you can ask questions like, "What are some good movies similar to 'The Bear' but with longer episodes?" Gemini understands and responds with relevant suggestions.

Smart Home Integration: Gemini will further integrate with Google Home, allowing control over smart home devices directly from the TV, even when it’s in ambient mode. This includes lighting, thermostats, and more, all managed through natural language commands.

Enhanced Content Discovery: With Gemini, searching for content becomes more nuanced, offering personalised recommendations based on your interests or past viewing habits. Users can also ask for general knowledge or trivia related to what they're watching.

AI-Generated Art and Information: The TVs will feature an ambient mode where Gemini can generate custom artwork or display personalised widgets with weather, news, or calendar events when you're nearby, thanks to new proximity sensors.

Upcoming Google TVs will include far-field microphones, eliminating the need for a remote to give voice commands. This hands-free operation alongside the introduction of Gemini underscores Google's vision of TVs as central hubs of daily life, not just entertainment.

The rollout will begin later this year with select Google TV devices from partners such as TCL, with plans for broader availability.