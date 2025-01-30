Ghatega to Bachega: Aaj Tak’s budget programming rides on 'Batenge to Katenge'

New Delhi: As the anticipation around the upcoming Union Budget touches peak amid highly charged election campaigning, Hindi news channel Aaj Tak has latched on to the opportunity with a clever yet subtle moment-marketing.

The channel has launched its budget campaign titled "Ghatega to Bachega" (If it reduces, you'll save) which draws inspiration from political slogans from the recently concluded assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The ruling BJP had coined “Batenge toh Katenge” and “Ek hain toh safe hain” to counter caste politics played out by the opposition led by Congress. Caste politics was said to be the reason for the BJP’s reduced seats in the 2024 general elections.

Transforming its budget programming into a moment marketing extravaganza, the channel aimed to tap directly into the public's desire for relief from personal income tax and GST.

By framing its budget coverage around the potential for savings, Aaj Tak has cleverly positioned itself within the ongoing discourse about economic relief.

The "Ghatega to Bachega" slogan, simple yet impactful, resonates with viewers concerned about rising costs and seeking financial respite.

“A well-crafted slogan can encapsulate the core message of a campaign, whether it's about a political party or a news channel's budget coverage. It can ignite public imagination, inspire action, and differentiate a channel or party from its competitors. In a nation as diverse and politically engaged as India, a memorable slogan can cut through the noise and leave a lasting impression, shaping public perception and influencing voter behaviour,” said a brand consultant who did not wish to be named.

"The power of a good slogan cannot be overstated," the consultant said. "It's the hook that grabs attention and the message that sticks. Aaj Tak's 'Ghatega to Bachega' campaign is a prime example of how a well-chosen phrase can not only promote a program but also tap into the prevailing national sentiment."

When asked if "Ghatega to Bachega" would strike the right chord with the audience, the consultant said, “In a world saturated with information, brevity and impact are key. Aaj Tak’s campaign demonstrates that even budget coverage, traditionally considered dry and technical, can be made engaging and relatable through a clever slogan and well-timed marketing.”