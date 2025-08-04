Gaurav Banerjee appointed Chairman of BARC India and CII M&E Council

New Delhi: Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has taken over as Chairman of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, succeeding Shashi Sinha.

The BARC Board formally ratified Banerjee's appointment as chairman at a meeting held on Friday.

Sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com that the main agenda of the Board meeting was to appoint the next chairman, where Banerjee's name was proposed by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group.

A long-standing member of BARC’s Technical Committee (Techcom), Banerjee will serve a two-year term as part of the rotational leadership structure involving IBDF, ISA, and AAAI.

“BARC India continues to empower stakeholders across the ecosystem with data driven decision making and it is a privilege to take on the role of Chairman at the world’s largest television audience measurement company. A big thank you to Shashi Sinha for his exceptional leadership and steady guidance over the last three years. As we navigate a rapidly converging media landscape, I look forward to continue strengthening BARC’s position as a trusted and credible currency for TV measurement in India.”

Sinha, who took charge in March 2022, had represented the ISA and later the AAAI during his tenure. A key figure in BARC’s founding, he succeeded Zee Entertainment's Punit Goenka, who served as chairman for three years.

Sinha, Executive Chairman of IPG Mediabrands India, and the outgoing Chairman of BARC India, said, “Over the last few years, I have had the opportunity to partner with BARC and the various committees at different levels. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at BARC for their unwavering support and collaboration. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to our new Chairman, Gaurav Banerjee. I am confident that with his unique leadership style, BARC will continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of our industry.”

Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, added, “We welcome Gaurav Banerjee as our new Chairman. His leadership will be invaluable as BARC continues to evolve and serve the dynamic needs of the broadcast and advertising ecosystem. We would also like to express our deep respect and thanks to Shashi Sinha for his stewardship and commitment to BARC. His tenure has been instrumental in enhancing data granularity while reinforcing BARC’s dedication and commitment to the industry.”

Simultaneously, Banerjee has also been named Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Media & Entertainment Council.

Banerjee steps into the role at a significant juncture for the TV ratings ecosystem. On July 2, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting proposed amendments to the ‘Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India’ aimed at reducing entry barriers for new players.

The move signals a departure from earlier assumptions that the government wanted to keep BARC as the sole ratings body. With the proposed changes, the ministry is opening the door to greater competition and decentralisation in the audience measurement space.

Banerjee brings a deep understanding of the media and entertainment industry. Before joining SPNI in June last year, he led content strategy for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar at Star India. He also served as Business Head for Star Bharat, Star Gold, and other verticals spanning regional, kids, and infotainment channels.

He began his career as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak, later moving to Star News, where he anchored and produced prime-time news shows. A graduate of St. Stephen’s College in History, Banerjee also holds a master’s degree in Filmmaking and TV Production from Jamia Millia Islamia.