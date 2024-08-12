Ex-Jain TV Dilip Singh launches ‘Live Times’ news channel

New Delhi: Former Jain TV journalist Dilip Singh will soon launch ‘Live Times’, a news channel aiming at becoming India’s first advanced global multicast news hub.

In other words, a multicast news hub is like a specialised communication system that sends relevant news to a specific cohort.

The channel is expected to be launched next month.

When asked if there is space for one more news channel, Singh said, “Considering the ever-evolving landscape of news, the audience wants to see some freshness which isn’t just about being new—it’s about engaging presentation, thoughtful packaging, and meaningful two-way communication. Technology enables this transformation. It’s high time that news becomes relevant, and to fill that gap, we are launching Live Times.”

Be it news or shopping, personalisation is no longer a luxury - it’s a business necessity.

According to a McKinsey report, 71% of consumers expect personalised interactions, and 76% get frustrated when they don’t receive one. Lack of personalised content results in 83% lower response rates and higher-priced marketing campaigns.

With more than 350 TV news channels running in the country, Singh relies on Live Times’s ability to generate quality content to become a hit among advertisers.

Singh said, “With the current scenario, news channels invest a significant effort in producing news stories, only to pay distribution networks for access. Their quest begins with capturing viewers’ attention and striving for higher ratings while advertising revenue becomes the sought-after reward. This business model is skewed as it provides the advertisers with a limited reach and limited interaction opportunities for the viewers as well.”

“Advertisers looking forward to running personalised campaigns can use our multi-stack platforms to gain a holistic reach as we enjoy a substantial reach on YouTube and other properties as well,” he added.

Expanding on the thought, Singh said, “The hunger for reliable news is universal - everyone seeks it. If supply meets demands then you have an audience. The currency here isn’t just money; it’s trust, accuracy, and relevance.”

News television is a cash-intensive business that requires a continuous stream of funding.

Talking about the funding for the channel, Singh said, “There are many options and there are multiple partners who are still interested in our offerings. Success stories emerge from diverse trajectories. Some channels achieve remarkable growth within 18 months, while others don’t. The market accommodates both scenarios: gradual establishment and disruptive leaps. Live Times is a disruption and as we seek funding, the focus remains on creating value through innovative work.”

The primary focus of Live Times is to create a multi-fold news dissemination platform that will power multiscreen-multi-stream news delivery across D2C, FAST, and OTT platforms.

Elaborating on the technology employed by Live Times, Singh said, “Our cameras, switchers, and automation systems leverage the latest baseband advancements. AI and machine learning or ML enhance content delivery for those seeking personalised news, and recommendations. The convergence of internet and satellite technologies offers a dynamic ecosystem for news dissemination.”

Knowing the growing importance of CTV in the mix, Singh impatiently awaits reliable CTV data to sketch out his CTV strategy.

Due to delays by measurement companies such as comScore and Nielsen, Singh is using the extra time to weigh in on his decisions.

Sharing his thoughts on the roll-out of CTV measure data by comScore, Singh said, “The arrival of this CTV data can provide insights into consumer behaviour and preferences. As we eagerly await its revelations, we recognise its potential impact on content design and delivery strategies. Using these insights, we can rethink and reinvent our approach.”

Landing pages are a common tool for most news channels to inflate the TRPs.

When asked if Live Times will resort to landing pages or maintain a presence on DD Freedish to expand its footprint beyond YouTube, Singh said, “Not everybody will get a landing page even if they want to as it is resource intensive. Because our offering is unique, we do not plan on using landing pages.”

“We have seen in the past few years, many news channels had to take a speedy exit from DD Freedish giving you a perspective on the ROI story. However, tomorrow if we find some value addition in DD Freedish, we might look at it differently. In the past, even after having the eyeballs, channels have lost money.”