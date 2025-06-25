Dor TV shuts down: India’s first subscription-based TV service ceases operations

New Delhi: Streambox Media’s Dor TV, India’s first subscription-based television service, has officially discontinued all operations after its high-profile launch last year.

The service, backed by Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, aimed to revolutionise home entertainment by bundling a 4K QLED TV with over 24 OTT platforms, 300+ live channels, and a proprietary DorOS for a monthly fee of Rs 799.

Dor TV’s “TV-as-a-service” model required an upfront activation fee of Rs 10,799 for a 43-inch model. The service, powered by an Android-based DorOS, offered single sign-on, AI-driven recommendations, and a four-year warranty.

Although DOR-branded smart televisions will still operate as standard devices, integrated services like exclusive content and platform features are no longer accessible, stated the news reports.

As per the news reports, customer support has been discontinued, leaving subscribers without recourse for repairs or refunds. The company’s website remains active but offers no clarity on next steps, and its X account has reportedly vanished.

Anuj Gandhi, CEO of Streambox Media, had touted Dor as a solution to “subscription fatigue” and fragmented content navigation, but the service’s rapid closure suggests miscalculations in execution or market readiness.