Disney ends its 3-year CEO hunt with Josh D’Amaro; Dana Walden named CCO

New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company’s board has unanimously voted to name Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer. D’Amaro will assume charge on March 18, 2026, at Disney’s annual meeting, succeeding long-time CEO Robert A. Iger.

Disney said the board also intends to appoint D’Amaro as a director immediately after the annual meeting. The company positioned the move as the culmination of a structured CEO succession process led by a special board committee.

D’Amaro heads Disney’s largest business segment. Disney said the Experiences business delivered $56 billion in annual revenue in FY2025 and has nearly 150,000 cast members and employees worldwide.

Board-led succession process

James Gorman, Chairman of Disney’s Board Succession Planning Committee, said D’Amaro was selected after a “thorough” process. Disney said the committee was formed in January 2023, and Gorman was appointed its chair in early 2024 to lead the effort.

Disney said internal and external candidates were evaluated. Internal contenders were mentored by Iger, engaged with the board and received external coaching as part of the process.

Iger, in a statement, said D’Amaro had emerged as the right leader to take over. He also said D’Amaro combines deep knowledge of Disney’s brand with execution strength and a people-first approach.

Dana Walden’s expanded role

Alongside D’Amaro’s appointment, Disney announced that Dana Walden, Co-Chair of Disney Entertainment, will become President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective March 18, 2026.

Disney said Walden will report directly to D’Amaro. The company added that she will lead the creative direction and oversee creative and audience operations across Disney’s businesses, while driving enterprise-wide initiatives and growth.

Iger described Walden as a leader with strong credibility across the creative community. He said her track record and understanding of Disney’s businesses make her well suited for the role.

Iger’s transition plan

Disney said Iger will provide “extensive mentorship” to D’Amaro during the transition. He will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and remain a member of Disney’s board, and will retire from the company on December 31, 2026.

In the release, Disney credited Iger with steering the company through industry disruption after returning in 2022. It said the company moved quickly to reorganise operations, increase creative output, restore fiscal discipline and strengthen its streaming and sports strategy.

D’Amaro, 54, has led Disney Experiences since 2020. The unit includes 12 theme parks and 57 resort hotels worldwide, as well as Disney Cruise Line and other vacation businesses.

He also oversees Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Consumer Products.

Disney noted that he has led the company’s licensing efforts, including the partnership with Epic Games to create a Disney universe within Fortnite.

The company highlighted recent and upcoming expansion projects under his tenure, including major franchise-led destination builds and new developments in the pipeline.

D’Amaro joined Disney in 1998 and has held leadership roles across operations and strategy, including heading Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

D’Amaro said he was grateful to the board for its trust. He also credited Disney’s people and creative engine, and thanked Iger for his mentorship and leadership.

Disney said D’Amaro will be supported by an experienced senior leadership team.

The release referenced Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Alan Bergman and ESPN Chairman James Pitaro as part of the leadership group that will work closely with the incoming CEO.