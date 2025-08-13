Dish TV net loss widens to Rs. 94.5 crore in Q1FY26 as subscription revenue falls 10.8%

New Delhi: Dish TV India Limited has reported operating revenues of Rs. 329.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs. 455.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, declining 27.65%. Net loss for the period was Rs. 94.5 crore against Rs. 1.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Subscription revenues stood at Rs. 273.1 crore, contributing 82.9% to the operating revenues, against Rs. 306.2 crore in the same quarter last year, declining 10.8% on-year.

Marketing and promotional fees for the quarter were Rs. 32.4 crore compared to Rs. 130.7 crore a year ago, while advertisement income stood at Rs. 4.4 crore against Rs. 9.7 crore in Q1 FY25. In the stock exchange filing, the company noted, “The EBITDA continues under pressure due to alternate entertainment options and inflation with rupee depreciation.”

Commenting on the results, Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV, said, “As the entertainment ecosystem rapidly evolves, Dish TV is committed to building a future-ready, 360-degree content and product environment that aligns with emerging viewer behaviours. Innovations like Dish TV Smart+ and new content verticals such as FLIQS reflect our intent to personalise experiences, simplify access, and unlock value across the content chain.

To retain subscribers better and longer, Dish TV has deployed smarter and efficient solutions for retaining the existing subscribers and there are many initiatives from loyalty offerings to hybrid (OTT + TV content) offerings and technological tools that resolve the customer issues almost instantly.”

He added, “We are investing in insight-led, scalable solutions that empower creators and elevate user engagement. This is just the beginning. Our pipeline of converged offerings is aligned with our vision to define the future of entertainment, intuitive, seamless, and globally relevant.

We remain focused on positioning India as a powerhouse in content creation, product innovation, and distribution. We will work towards creating a full ecosystem centred around content including content consumption platforms, devices and D2C/ B2B sales channels.”