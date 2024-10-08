Dish TV launches smart+ service for Samsung Connected TVs; no set-top box needed

New Delhi: Dish TV has launched integrated DishTV smart+ services, delivering directly to Samsung Connected TVs without the need for a traditional set-top box and accessed via a TV remote.

The service, developed in collaboration with Samsung India and NAGRAVISION, integrates Dish TV's Smart+ service into select Samsung TV models.

Samsung television customers in India can activate the built-in Dish TV service in their television sets and watch linear TV channels and OTT content without the need for installing a Set-Top box separately.

This built-in feature is available on Samsung's 2024 TV models- UHD 8 Series.

To celebrate the launch, Dish TV Smart+ is offering a complimentary one-month subscription that provides access to a range of TV channels and 16 OTT apps through its in-house OTT platform, Watcho, at no extra cost.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director -Dish TV India, said, “At Dish TV, we believe in not just adapting to changing needs and innovations but in redefining them. The launch of TVKey Cloud represents a transformative leap for the DTH industry, delivering unmatched convenience and security directly to our customers’ Samsung Connected TVs. Our collaboration with Samsung India and NAGRAVISION sets a new benchmark, prioritising customer needs, which are at the heart of our mission. This commitment to integrated, clutter-free entertainment reduces new customer acquisition costs, empowers consumers, and strengthens our position as a pioneering leader in this era of technology.”

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head- Marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, DishTV India, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Samsung India and NAGRAVISION on this revolutionary initiative. By integrating traditional channels and OTT services into a single platform, we offer customers unparalleled flexibility and a wide range of content options. This partnership is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience by seamlessly merging our services with leading consumer devices. It brings advanced convenience directly to today’s living rooms, combining satellite TV with extensive OTT content.”

“Our collaboration with Dish TV enables them to transform how they deliver secure, high-quality content directly to subscribers' TVs," said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at Nagravision. "This launch demonstrates our commitment to both the Indian market and our continued investment in innovation to all segments of the media and entertainment industry. By aligning with Dish TV's strategic goals, our solution offers consumers unparalleled access to premium, immersive content without needing additional hardware."