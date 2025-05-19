Dish TV introduces Smart+ Device for Android and Google TVs

New Delhi: Dish TV India Ltd. has announced the launch of its new Smart+ device, aimed at integrating live television channels and over-the-top (OTT) streaming applications into a unified interface for Android and Google TV users.

The Smart+ device enables users to access both traditional TV channels and OTT content on a single platform. It allows switching between services using the same TV remote, removing the need for multiple remotes or switching input sources.

Key features include the ability to mark favourite channels, set show reminders, and activate parental controls. The interface is designed to streamline content discovery by displaying thumbnails and banners of upcoming shows, along with a simplified navigation layout.

Physically, the device is compact and lightweight, making it suitable for various home entertainment setups.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director of Dish TV India Ltd., said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to drive innovation in the entertainment industry, we are proud to introduce the Smart+ Device. We are confident that this integration represents the future of entertainment. With the launch of the Smart+ Device, we are enhancing both convenience and accessibility while reinforcing our leadership in delivering integrated, next-generation solutions for our customers.”

The Smart+ device will be available via Dish TV’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.