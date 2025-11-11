New Delhi: Dish TV Group has entered into a partnership with Amazon Prime to make Prime Lite benefits available to its customers across its content and device ecosystem. The association covers the group’s DTH services, Watcho streaming platform, VZY Smart TVs, and its network of internet service provider (ISP) partners.

Through the collaboration, eligible Dish customers will have access to Prime Video’s library of Indian and international Originals, films, and other entertainment content in HD quality on a single device.

Subscribers will also receive shopping benefits, including free Same-Day and Next-Day delivery on eligible offers, and early access to events such as Prime Day. The initiative reflects Dish TV’s continuing expansion into integrated entertainment experiences.

e group’s portfolio includes DTH brands Dish TV and D2H, the Watcho OTT Super App, and the creator-focused FLIQS platform. The addition of VZY Smart TVs has further extended its reach into connected home entertainment.

Prime Lite will be made available to Dish TV customers through bundled plans with Watcho and DTH services, as an add-on subscription for Watcho users, with VZY Smart TVs, and through broadband plans offered by ISP partners.

Commenting on the development, Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India, said, “Entertainment today is all about accessibility, simplicity, and personalisation. Dish TV has always believed in empowering our viewers with the freedom to choose how and where they watch content. Partnering with Amazon Prime, renowned for its vast library of movies, series, and acclaimed Originals worldwide, strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences across every screen. With this integration, we are bringing premium content, and cutting-edge technology together to make entertainment truly effortless and enjoyable for every Indian home.”

Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video India, added, “At Prime Video, our goal is to continuously enhance how customers across India discover and enjoy entertainment, across our extensive slate of Indian and international Originals, movies, and series. Collaborating with Dish TV Group enables us to widen that reach even further, while also giving customers access to the added shopping and shipping value of Prime Lite, like free unlimited Same-Day/Next-Day delivery on eligible offers, and early access to shopping events like Prime Day and more.”

Dish TV said the partnership reinforces its focus on providing consumers with a unified entertainment experience that brings together content, technology, and convenience under one platform.