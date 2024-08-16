Delhi Premier League onboards JioCinema as streaming partner, Sports18 as broadcast partner

New Delhi: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has announced JioCinema as its official streaming partner and Sports18 as its broadcast partner for the inaugural season.

The DPL is organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Rohan Jaitley, President of the DDCA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnerships and said, "We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema and Sports18 for the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League. These partnerships are pivotal in our mission to reach a wide audience and provide unparalleled access to the thrilling matches of the DPL. We are confident that this collaboration will elevate the viewing experience for cricket fans and contribute significantly to the league's success."

"We are delighted to join hands with the Delhi Premier League as both the streaming and broadcast partner for its inaugural season," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "We are committed to bringing the best and widest array of sports entertainment to our audience, and this partnership with the DPL furthers that vision. Through JioCinema and Sports18, we aim to provide an unparalleled viewing experience, capturing the excitement and passion of T20 cricket and delivering it to fans across the globe."

The DPL is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8, 2024, with all matches being held at Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The inaugural season will feature a total of 40 matches, including 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's.

A total of six men's teams - South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and East Delhi Riders - will compete in the tournament. Additionally, the league will feature four women's teams - South Delhi Superstars, Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders.

South Delhi Superstarz and Purali Dilli 6 will square off against each other in the league opener.

All Delhi Premier League matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 – 2.