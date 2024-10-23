Dangal TV's show 'Mann Sundar' completes three years of running on air

Dangal TV's show 'Mann Sundar' has completed three years of running on air.

The channel said that the show has held the No. 1 position in viewership ratings, boasting 44 weeks of leadership in the 8 PM time slot (Source: BARC).

Mann Sundar is a relatable story that highlights the essence of inner beauty.

The channel further shared that its commitment to socially relevant and family-friendly programming has been instrumental in the success of Mann Sundar. “The network’s focus on impactful storytelling and relatable content has kept the show at the top of its game, setting new benchmarks for television excellence across India,” it added.

Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television, commented, “We are incredibly thankful to our advertisers, stakeholders, and most importantly, our loyal viewers who have supported Mann Sundar on this journey. This success is a result of a collective effort, and we are committed to delivering more groundbreaking content.”

Mann Sundar airs daily on Dangal TV at 8:00 PM.