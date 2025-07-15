Dangal TV crosses 50M YouTube subscribers, enters global top 100

New Delhi: Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal TV has crossed 50 million subscribers on YouTube, placing it among the top 100 channels globally. As of now, the channel is ranked 87th on YouTube’s worldwide subscriber chart.
Launched on August 2, 2017, Dangal TV’s YouTube channel features catch-up episodes, highlights and extended Maha episodes from shows including Pati Brahmachari, Mann Sundar, Man Ati Sundar, Bade Ghar Ki Choti Bahu, and Kahani Pehle Pyaar Ki. It forms part of Dangal TV’s broader YouTube content network, which spans over 50 monetised channels and garners more than 3 billion monthly views, according to the company.
Akshat Singhal, Head of Dangal Play, said, “Reaching 50 million subscribers is a proud and emotional moment for all of us. It reflects the deep connection we’ve built with audiences worldwide and our valued partnership with YouTube, which has enabled us to showcase Indian storytelling on a global stage.”
He added, “Our vision from the start has been to create content rooted in the heartland that connects across borders. Reaching the 87th spot globally is just the beginning, with our current and upcoming shows, we aim to break many more records.”
View the channel.