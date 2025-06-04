Colors to launch supernatural thriller ‘Noyontara’

New Delhi: With the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, general entertainment channel Colors is set to introduce a new supernatural series titled Noyontara. The show follows the life of a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer, Noyontara, who has long lived on the margins of society due to her rare abilities. Her story takes a turn when she marries Dr Surjo, a rationalist haunted by personal loss.

Upon arriving at her new home, the mysterious Pari Mahal, Noyontara becomes entangled in a web of family secrets and supernatural occurrences. Central to the narrative are two women, Lata and Lalita, each claiming to be her mother-in-law. As the line between guidance and manipulation becomes increasingly blurred, Noyontara must navigate complex relationships, hidden motives, and spectral allies, including a mischievous ghost named Hasiram.

Shruti Bhist, who plays the lead role, reflected on the character’s strength and uniqueness. “It’s an exciting challenge to spearhead Noyontara, a supernatural thriller set in a world where the living are shrouded in secrets and the dead aren’t always what they seem. The most compelling twist that viewers will get to see in the story is its unexpected take on ghosts: the good ones, the guardians, the misunderstood. My character is no damsel in distress, she’s a fighter, a saviour, someone who’s embraced her gift of ghost-whispering while navigating the fragile line between life and death. What drew me to the character was her strength and her unwavering drive to help those carrying pain, loss, and the echoes that linger after death.”

Actor Narayani Shastri, in her first collaboration with Colors, spoke about portraying dual roles in the series. “Noyontara marks my very first association with Colors, and I couldn’t have asked for a more challenging role to begin this journey. The stark contrast between the two characters I portray gripped me from the very first narration, one is a calculating, power-hungry manipulator, while the other is fierce, protective, and guided by love and instinct. Both women exist under the same roof, but carry entirely different energies. It was creatively exhilarating to slip into two such emotionally distinct spaces and bring them to life through unique mannerisms and motivations. What I love most is that amidst all the mysticism, the story taps into a very real human conflict — the struggle to discern truth from illusion. I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing this constant dance of doubt, where you’re never sure who’s the saviour… and who’s the villain.”

Arjun Chakrabarty, known for his work in Bengali cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi television with this show. “Noyontara is exactly the kind of Hindi television debut I had hoped for, emotionally rich, and unlike anything I’ve done before. I play Surjo, a man of science and structure, someone who clings to logic while quietly carrying the weight of past grief. His world is turned upside down when he marries Noyontara, a woman who moves seamlessly between the living and the dead, his complete opposite in every way. The two central women in Surjo’s life, his wife and his mother, operate from a space of faith and emotion, which he has spent years distancing himself from. But through them, he’s forced to confront the very emotions he’s tried to suppress, and in that confrontation lies the chance for healing. What drew me to this role is its emotional complexity, the reminder that sometimes our deepest battles aren’t with the supernatural, but with the fears and truths we carry within ourselves.”

Noyontara is scheduled to premiere on June 9 and will air daily at 8:30 PM on Colors.