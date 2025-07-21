Colors marks 17 years of Hindi television storytelling

New Delhi: Hindi general entertainment channel COLORS has completed 17 years since its launch in 2008. Over this period, the network has aired a mix of fiction and non-fiction content across themes including family dynamics, social issues, mythology, and celebrity-driven reality shows.

Early dramas such as Balika Vadhu, which addressed child marriage, contributed to shaping the channel's social storytelling identity, while franchises like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi expanded its non-fiction line-up. More recently, formats such as Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment have added culinary and comedy elements to its reality slate.

Alok Jain, spokesperson for JioStar, said, “As COLORS turns 17, we celebrate a legacy of storytelling that has redefined Hindi entertainment and sparked conversations across the country. Television remains a trusted companion, and COLORS continues to thrive by telling stories that reflect the many shades of Indian life and characters who feel like family. Societal realities have always been at our core, encouraging audiences to feel deeply and engage meaningfully. From powerful family sagas and mythological epics to societal dramas, romances, reality shows, and culinary comedies, our content mirrors the rich diversity and evolving heartbeat of India.”

Actor Avika Gor, who rose to prominence as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, reflected on her long-standing association with the channel, “COLORS didn’t just give me a role, it gave me an identity. Anandi became a household name, and through her, I found a place in the hearts of millions. Before Balika Vadhu, I had faced the camera, but it was COLORS that gave me the recognition that changed my life. From Beti Anandi to Bahu Roli in Sasural Simar Ka, and now returning with Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside my fiancé Milind Chandwani, it feels like coming home. COLORS has seen my journey, nurtured it, and celebrated it. What makes the channel so special is its courage to tell bold stories and keep evolving. This isn’t just a comeback, it’s a beautiful continuation of a story I’m proud to share.”

Salman Khan, who has hosted Bigg Boss since 2010, spoke about the association, “My journey with COLORS and Bigg Boss isn’t just the longest-running collaboration of my career, it’s one of the most personal. When I first came on board for Bigg Boss in 2010, little did I know that I was signing up for a 15-year relationship with the show and an entire nation. Together, we’ve nurtured a tradition that the audience waits for with bated breath every year.”

Actor Sudha Chandran, known for her roles in Naagin and Doree, said, “In these 17 years, COLORS hasn’t just entertained, it has transformed Indian television. For me, it reshaped my image and redefined what an antagonist could be. From the iconic Naagin to emotionally rich dramas like Doree, COLORS has always dared to tell bold, unconventional stories. It gave me characters that weren’t just vamps, but powerful, poetic, and deeply human. Every role pushed me to grow as an actor and dig deeper emotionally. I’m proud to be part of a legacy that continues to set new standards with every story it tells."

Deepika Singh, who plays Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi, spoke about the show’s reception, "I’m truly proud that Mangal Lakshmi is now part of COLORS’ 17-year legacy. The channel gave me the freedom to portray what so many women experience, not with pain alone, but with empathy and hope. Mangal stands as a role model, radiating strength and optimism in a world that deeply needs it. Seeing her story resonate with women across regions is incredibly rewarding, and that kind of connection is only possible when a platform truly believes in the power of stories to inspire change.”