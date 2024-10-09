Colors announces the sponsors for Bigg Boss 18

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 18 has onboarded the highest number of sponsors in its history.
Brands like Vaseline, Bella Vita, and Parle 20-20 Cookies have joined the lineup of brand partners this year.
The other sponsors include Harpic, Ching’s Secret Schezwan Chutney, Go Cheese, MyTrident, Blue Heaven, Galaxy Chocolate, First Games, Vimal Elaichi, Macho Sporto, Housing.com, Manforce, Siyaram’s, Philips and more.
Launched on October 6 at 9 pm on Colors, it is available 24x7 on JioCinema for premium subscribers.
This year, Bigg Boss takes on an omniscient persona with “Bigg Boss Jaante Hain” keeping both contestants and audiences on their toes with futuristic predictions and intense gameplay.
Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18, added, “We’ve witnessed immense growth in the scope of brand integrations over the years, and Bigg Boss continues to set the gold standard for collaboration in entertainment. This season we’ve successfully cracked new categories and brought on board several first-time brand partners across diverse sectors. Their inclusion speaks to the show’s unmatched reach and ability to create unique, high-impact engagement opportunities. We’re excited to work with this incredible mix of brands to deliver memorable experiences that will resonate deeply with our audience and partners alike.”
Pratik Ved - Head of the Skin Care Business at HUL, said, “Over the last decade, Big Boss has carved a unique place for itself in the Indian television ecosystem. It is a winning format that appeals to diverse audiences and keeps them hooked over a 3-month window. It truly galvanizes prime-time TV and digital viewership, grabbing unprecedented levels of attention. This makes Big Boss the perfect brand integration opportunity for Vaseline. This integration gives us a platform to showcase our efficacious product portfolio and, also as a conversation starter in our mission to give Indian women the license to NEVER HIDE their healthy, beautiful skin. We are super excited to kick-start our partnership with Big Boss as their official Skin Care partners for Season 18 and look forward to making this a multi-year collaboration."
“We at BELLAVITA, are thrilled to partner with Bigg Boss, a show that captures the attention оf viewers across India. Our mission has always been to bring premium fragrance experiences while still being affordable to all, and this collaboration with Bigg Boss allows us to connect with our audience more closely and showcase the power of scent in creating lasting memories”, said Aakash Anand, Founder оf BELLAVITA.
This season’s marketing initiatives are designed to immerse audiences deeper into the Bigg Boss experience across all platforms. One of the standout activations is the "Cryptic Note" where both past and present contestants from popular Colors shows, as well as media persons, receive mysterious messages from Bigg Boss, sparking curiosity and social media chatter.
Additionally, time-based challenges on Instagram invite fans to engage in tasks within specific timeframes, driving interaction. Creative digital content such as behind-the-scenes videos, augmented reality filters, and global spectacles like CGI projections of the Bigg Boss eye on iconic clock towers will further ignite excitement, setting the stage for an unforgettable season.