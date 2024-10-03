Cable TV operators implement 5-10% tariff hike starting October 1

New Delhi: Cable TV multi-service operators (MSOs) have started increasing tariffs by 5-10% from October 1. This follows a hike in broadcaster tariffs that began in August.

According to a Newsdrum.in report, operator Siti Cable has already rolled out the hike, effective from October 1, while other MSOs are either implementing the increase in a month or actively deliberating over how best to minimise the impact on subscribers.

The goal is to absorb a significant portion of the broadcaster-led increase while passing on only a fraction to consumers.

"We have not yet raised our tariffs, but it has become inevitable. We've been absorbing increased costs for the past two months, but we can no longer sustain it. On average, we will raise tariffs by 5-6%, though other broadcasters have hiked rates by more than 10%, and in some cases, by as much as 20%," said Meghbela Broadband Co-founder Tapabrata Mukherjee.

He said that his firm and local cable operators will absorb around 10% of the cost increase on their ends.

India Cablenet Co-director, Suresh Sethia, echoed this sentiment, stating that Siti Cable had kept its tariff hike minimal to counter competition from mobile users, particularly the younger demographic who favour short-form content on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and various OTT services.

"Our price hike ranges between 5-10% across different packages," Sethia explained.

Other operators are expected to follow suit within a month to adjust to the increased costs, a trend that Mukherjee also confirmed.

Sethia noted that social media content poses serious competition for traditional cable services.

Discussing the broader landscape, Mukherjee said that of the 1.5 crore set-top boxes initially installed after the new system was rolled out by the government, but now only about half of them remain active today.

Sethia added that the total number of cable connections in Bengal has declined to around 68 lakh, down from one crore four years ago.

In response to this shifting consumer behaviour, the cable TV industry is innovating to retain its subscriber base.

Siti Cable has launched Tubers TV, a platform where users can submit short-form content up to eight minutes in length, which has gained popularity.

Meanwhile, Mukherjee mentioned that his company has introduced IPTV, offering cable TV, internet, and telephone services bundled together for added convenience.