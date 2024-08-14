Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam drive significant boost in brand metrics, study reveals

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is a cultural phenomenon in India and even more so in the Southern states. A recent study by Unomer Technologies has reinforced the reality that “All ad impressions aren’t equal” with the extraordinary jump witnessed in brand outcomes with exposure to Bigg Boss Tamil and Malayalam. The research examined brands across 19 different categories associated with the show, revealing a disproportionate elevation in top-of-mind awareness (57%), consideration (26%), and purchase intent (33%) among core viewers compared to light viewers and non-viewers.

The show continues to be a game-changer for brands, significantly enhancing brand disposition across sectors such as Auto, BFSI, Consumer Durables, Real Estate, Telecom, Local Retail, and the three major FMCG segments of Food, Home Care, and Personal Care.

Bigg Boss in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam remains exclusive marquee content that delivers an immersive and attentive ad experience to a vast and diverse audience. The show attracted over 50 sponsors and 200+ advertisers, and garnered an impressive 150 billion minutes of consumption, reaching a total audience of 170 million.

Vinay Bapna, CEO of Unomer Technologies weighed in on the research insights “Brands must seek ways to remain relevant to consumers, hence the choice of content they align with is crucial. The Tamil and Malayalam editions of Bigg Boss foster a deep emotional connection and empathy with the audience in their markets, which is maintained over time, offering brands a unique opportunity. Our data reveals significant improvements not only in brand awareness but also in down-the-funnel metrics like consideration and purchase intent among viewers, compared to those who didn’t watch the show.



Summary of brand lift study by Unomer.

% Lift in Purchase intent towards brands among Bigg Boss viewer vs non-viewer

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu and Tamil commences in September 2024 on Star Maa and Star Vijay respectively.

Dev Shenoy, Head, Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy at Disney Star, stated, “Bigg Boss in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam has demonstrated itself to be an exceptional content association for advertisers. Apart from large national brands, it is exciting to see regional brands experiencing remarkable growth in metrics across the funnel. We look forward to collaborating with brands across the spectrum for the upcoming season.”

Brands associated with Bigg Boss have echoed the show’s positive impact on their business. While commenting on the multi-year collaboration with Bigg Boss, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India said “Bigg Boss continues to be the most popular and captivating entertainment among Telugu and Tamil speaking audiences. Its ability to attract millions of homes to watch together and a loyal fan base has great synergy with our target audience. For any brand looking to make a significant impact in AP & Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Bigg Boss is not just an advertising opportunity—it's a catalyst for growth. We've found that leveraging Bigg Boss as a launch platform accelerates market penetration and consumer acceptance in multiple ways.”

John Alukka, Managing Director of Jos Alukkas sharing his experience, said, “We’re thrilled with our association with Telugu TV’s biggest reality show, which has significantly boosted our brand's presence and reputation. The increased footfall in our stores underscores the show's wide popularity among our audience, contributing to our sales growth and brand recognition.”