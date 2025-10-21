Asianet takes legal action against social media pages leaking Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

New Delhi: Asianet has initiated legal action against several social media accounts for leaking content from its flagship reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 before telecast.

The broadcaster said there has been a rise in recent weeks of major developments, including eviction details, being posted online ahead of the episode airing. Taking note of complaints from viewers, host Mohanlal had publicly warned against circulating such content. The channel has since issued legal notices to a few accounts.

While some platforms have removed the leaked material, Asianet said nearly 25 online pages, including “biggbossmalayalam7” and “famecontents”, continue to share unauthorised content.

Asianet said such leaks spoil the viewing experience, reduce the creative value of the show and disrespect the work of the production team. The channel reiterated that it will pursue strict legal measures against individuals and platforms involved in the illegal circulation of show content.