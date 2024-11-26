Anuj Gandhi's Streambox Media launches subscription TV service ‘Dor’

New Delhi: Streambox Media, a media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, unveiled Dor—a subscription-based television service.

Dor’s first offering, the 43-inch QLED TV, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, solar-powered remote control and a companion App. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are slated for launch in early 2025, expanding the offering for Indian consumers.

This subscription service integrates a 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, Live channels, Gaming, News and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan. The integrated Dor OS consolidates 24+ OTT apps alongside 300+ channels under a Single Sign-On & a Single Subscription.

Dor TV’s subscription model offers consumers a flexible and cost-effective way to access high-quality entertainment. The upfront cost of Rs 10,799 includes the activation fee and one month of subscription service. The customers can enjoy a package that combines hardware, content, and continuous software updates. Beyond the first month, the subscription fee for the TV will be Rs 799 per month till the end of the 12-month subscription period. Post this, one can opt for customised packages based on their viewing preferences. The television comes with a four-year warranty and product upgrade options, allowing the consumer to freely enjoy their content at their convenience.



Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, said, "The home entertainment landscape is witnessing a tectonic shift with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, Gen Y and Zoomers, prefer renting over owning, prioritising flexibility and value. With Dor, we are introducing a market disruptor that meets these evolving consumer preferences. Leveraging India’s indigenously designed and developed Dor OS, this TV Subscription Service captures what a future-ready technology can achieve across Global Markets. We strongly believe Dor is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service to address affordability and innovation for our customers."



Anuj Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, said, "The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users. Dor bridges this gap by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with its hyper-personalisation and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model. As a first-of-its-kind TV-as-a-service model in India, Dor positions itself as a future-ready innovation, offering unmatched value to an addressable market with immense growth potential. We strongly believe that Dor has the potential to become a must-have for consumers in times to come, and that's why we offer a 4-year warranty along with security and software upgrades. We are here to make a real difference.”



Romil Ramgarhia, COO of Streambox Media, added, “Dor aims to democratise access to high-quality, premium entertainment by significantly lowering the barriers of entry for Indian households. This innovative approach ensures that cutting-edge technology is no longer a luxury but an accessible service for all. Leveraging hyper-personalized recommendations, a unified content experience, smart upgrades, and unparalleled content discovery, we're poised to capture a significant market share of the 100M+ households seeking affordable smart TV solutions in India. Dor redefines affordability and convenience, delivering a 50–60% cost reduction for Indian households by consolidating the cost of smart TVs and content services. Therefore, while the initial service offering is through a 43” model, we are set to quickly expand our portfolio to 55” and 65” variants to cater to a wider audience."



