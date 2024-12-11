Airtel joins hands with Glance to launch Glance TV

New Delhi: Launching a new feature in the connected TV (CTV) sector, Glance, a consumer technology company, announced Glance TV, a feature that turns passive, ambient TV screens into dynamic, AI-powered smart surfaces. With Airtel as its first partner, the platform opens in India, enabling users to watch Glance TV on Airtel Xstream devices running Android TV OS.

Glance TV can serve users by turning passive moments into engaging experiences. Unlike traditional screens that remain static, Glance TV delivers live, personalized, and real-time content even when the TV is not in active use.

This always-on experience ensures the screen stays engaged, providing entertainment and updates tailored to individual interests.

Glance TV has been made available on more than a million Airtel Xstream devices in its initial phase of deployment. Users watch for an average of 200 minutes over the course of three sessions each day. By June 2025, the platform hopes to be accessible on four million devices in India, with intentions to soon enter a few international markets.

Glance TV's live updates, which give sports fans access to real-time scores, thorough scorecards, and precise data, are one of its primary features. A weather widget that offers all the necessary information to assist with day planning is also available to users. When combined, these capabilities make Glance TV a one-stop shop for pertinent and up-to-date information.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel, said, "Customers are increasingly moving away from traditional entertainment, seeking platforms that offer more value. Our strategic partnership with Glance will elevate the customer experience by delivering interactive features that enable access to advanced AI technology directly through their TVs. We are excited to provide our customers with this enhanced experience and hope they make the most of it."

Piyush Shah, Co-founder at InMobi, and President & COO at Glance, said, "Glance TV marks a groundbreaking step in redefining televisions as intelligent, AI-powered platforms that go beyond traditional media consumption. It elevates TVs from mere entertainment devices to dynamic surfaces that engage, connect, and inspire users, creating a seamless blend of content and interaction. Glance TV reimagines the very essence of the TV experience."

He further added, "Our partnership with Airtel is instrumental in scaling this vision, combining their robust ecosystem with our cutting-edge AI technology to unlock new possibilities for television."