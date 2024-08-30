Advertisers will now get a one-stop shop: Harsha Razdan on Disney Star-Reliance merger

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave the green light to the Reliance-Disney merger, contingent on certain voluntary modifications. Once the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval comes through, which is expected to take another 4-5 months, Disney and Jio will jointly control around 75-80% of the Indian sports market across both linear TV and digital platforms.

While having control over 80% of India's cricket broadcasting alone grants them substantial influence over ad rates, Harsha Razdan, CEO of dentsu South Asia, believes this also creates an opportunity for more strategic, targeted advertising and integrated marketing strategies across both TV and digital channels.

He said, “The expanded reach and variety of this new conglomerate mean advertisers can connect with audiences on an even larger scale across multiple platforms."

Razdan sees the CCI's approval of the Reliance-Disney merger as a monumental shift for India's media industry. "We’re witnessing the birth of the largest media conglomerate in the country, with a staggering valuation of $8.5 billion," Razdan noted. "This merger is poised to control around 40-45% of the TV market and 30-35% of the digital space—an unprecedented scale."

From the perspective of advertisers, Razdan emphasised that this isn't merely about consolidation but represents a strategic realignment of the industry's landscape. "With Reliance's extensive distribution network and Disney's rich content portfolio, operations will likely become more streamlined, which could result in lower subscription costs for consumers due to increased efficiencies," Razdan said. "Advertisers now have a one-stop shop for everything from Hindi and regional entertainment to sports, music, and international content."

To navigate these changes, Razdan advises the industry to focus on creativity and consumer-centric strategies. "As this media giant takes shape, we should leverage its strengths to deliver impactful, value-driven solutions. In advertising, the only constant is change, and this merger presents a chance to ride the next big wave," he concluded.