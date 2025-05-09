Advertisers brace for potential IPL pause amid India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) faced a sudden disruption on Thursday, as air raid alerts in cities near Dharamshala forced the league's administrators to pause and review the "evolving" and escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

The situation now threatens to derail the ongoing season, putting the future of the tournament in jeopardy.

The heightened military tensions between the neighbouring countries quickly spilled over into the IPL, with the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being cancelled midway following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI when asked whether the league would continue amid the conflict.

With the cancellation of Thursday's match, it remains unclear whether the tournament will proceed further. Dhumal evaded any clear response on the matter but confirmed that Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow is not threatened for now.

"Yes, it is on as of now, but obviously, it is an evolving situation, and any decision will be taken keeping the best interests of all stakeholders in mind," he said.

However, reliable IPL sources have revealed that some foreign players are already looking to return home, fearing an escalation in hostilities.

Adding to the uncertainty, the IPL's schedule has already been affected, with the May 11 game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala moved to Ahmedabad. The tournament is originally scheduled to run through May 25.

With the country on edge over the ongoing conflict, multiple advertisers have indicated their support for a potential pause in the tournament.

"IPL is about celebration. There is no point in continuing the tournament in such a tense atmosphere. We should come back to celebrate after teaching the neighbouring country a lesson. In any case, viewers are more worried about the war and are watching news channels for now," a senior executive at a large FMCG company told BestMediaInfo.com.

Another senior marketer from an automobile manufacturer echoed this sentiment, saying, "Our government is more than capable of securing our players and countrymen. We can see the sentiment around IPL is impacted. We will support the government in any decision."

A leading media agency head told BestMediaInfo.com that, so far, there has been no cancellation of advertising campaigns, but admitted that the volatile security situation is a significant concern for advertisers.