Adani-owned NDTV eyes fundraising, explores rights issue, other options

New Delhi: Adani-owned NDTV (New Delhi Television Limited) is set to raise fresh capital, with its Board of Directors scheduled to meet on September 2, 2025, to consider proposals for fundraising through equity shares or other instruments.

In the stock exchange filings, the broadcaster said the funds could be mobilised via rights issue or “any other appropriate mode” permitted under applicable laws, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. The intimation was signed by Parinita Bhutani Duggal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

While the filing did not mention the size of the proposed issue or the final structure, the decision comes at a critical juncture for NDTV, which has been realigning its business as part of Adani Media Networks since the 2022 acquisition.

A capital infusion is expected to support its push into digital-first products, bolster content investments, and strengthen distribution in a crowded media market.

NDTV, on July 25, announced its quarterly results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. It reported a net loss of Rs 65.55 crore on a standalone basis. The losses widened by 48.4%, rising from Rs 44.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Notably, the marketing, distribution and promotional expenses made by the company, on a standalone basis, jumped by Rs 9 crores. In Q1FY25, the expenses came in at Rs 31.81 crore, which, in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, amounted to Rs 40.71 crore.

NDTV, on a consolidated basis, reported a net loss of Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The losses, on a yearly basis, widened by almost 50%, rising from Rs 47.02 crore.

The Consolidated Results included in the stock exchange filing comprise the financial outcomes of the parent entity, New Delhi Television Limited, and its subsidiaries, such as NDTV Convergence Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Labs Limited, and NDTV Media Limited.

The joint ventures considered in the consolidation are OnArt Quest Limited, Lifestyle & Media Holdings Limited, and Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting Limited. Additionally, Red-Pixels Ventures Limited has been accounted for as an associate.

The marketing, distribution and promotional expenses made by the company, on a consolidated basis, by the network saw a significant increase, registering an on-year growth of 26.3%. In the quarter ending June 30, 2025, NDTV spent Rs 57.25 crore in promotional and other marketing activities.