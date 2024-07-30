ABP Majha's 'Majha Maha Katta' returns for third season

Delhi: ABP Majha, the Marathi news channel, hosted the third edition of its flagship show, 'Majha Maha Katta,' on July 27 in Mumbai. This year's event featured figures from politics, entertainment, and social work.

‘Majha Maha Katta’ is a version of 'Majha Katta' which follows an interview format. The third edition of 'Majha Maha Katta' witnessed Sharad Pawar, Working President of NCP and MP Supriya Sule. The event also witnessed Chandrakant Patil, Cabinet Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Textiles, and Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of Maharashtra, and his wife Anjali Patil, alongside actress Sai Tamhankar, singer Sanju Rathore, renowned actor Arshad Warsi, S.Abaji Rajah Bhonsle, Head of the Maratha Royal Family of Thanjavur and his wife A. Dhanashree Raje Bhonsle; social worker Yajuvendra Mahajan, Founder of Deep Stambh Foundation. The entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, also graced the stage.

Guiding this day was Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice-President of ABP News and ABP Majha. Viewers can tune in to ABP Majha every Saturday at 9:00 PM to watch the episodes of 'Majha Maha Katta.' A repeat telecast will be aired every Sunday morning at 9:00 AM.

Majha Maha Katta was co-presented by Ram Bandhu Achaar and Papad and Quick Heal. It was co-powered by Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, Barva Skin Therapie, Pune Merchants Co-op Bank, Chitale Dairy and Trinity Colleges, Pune.

The event was Partnered by Finolex Pipes and Fittings, Rummy Circle and Maharashtra Energy Development Agency. Honda Shine was the Mobility Partner while ABP Live was the Digital Partner.