32% of TV ads were endorsed by celebrities: TAM AdEx report

New Delhi: 32% of the ads telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities between January to June 24, revealed the TAM AdEx-Celebrity Endorsement Report for H1.

In addition, film stars contributed more than 75% of advertising during Jan-Jun'24, followed by athletes and television stars, who contributed 14% and 11% respectively.

The report further highlighted that, compared to Jan-Jun'22, celebrity-endorsed ads decreased in Jan-Jun’23 whereas during Jan-Jun’24 it was almost the same.

From January to June 24, the top three sectors endorsed by celebrities were food and beverages, personal care/personal hygiene, and household products. In food and beverages, male celebrities were more prominent, making up 60% of all endorsements.

However, in personal care/personal hygiene, female celebrities led with 65% of endorsements, compared to 35% by male celebrities.

The top 10 categories accounted 38% share of celebrity ad volumes whereas ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ was the top category with an 8% share of celebrity ad volumes in Jan-Jun'24.

What’s surprising is that ‘Ecom-Gaming’ was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands followed by the ‘Spices’ category.

It’s no surprise that Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 22 hours per day across all channels, followed by Shahrukh Khan with 20 hours per day and Amitabh Bachchan with 16 hours per day through TV sponsorships.

From January to June 2024, cricketer MS Dhoni endorsed the most brands, with 42 endorsements, up from 32 in 2023. Following him were Amitabh Bachchan with 41 endorsements, Shahrukh Khan with 34, and Kareena Kapoor with 31.

It is important to note that more than 40% of ads were endorsed by the top three celebrity couples – ‘Ranbir Kapoor/Alia Bhatt’, ‘Akshay Kumar/Twinkle Khanna’ and ‘Amitabh Bachchan/Jaya Bachchan’ and the top 2 couples had endorsed 31 and 29 brands respectively during Jan-Jun'24.