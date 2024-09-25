The Navabharat Group to host Navabharat Influencer Awards on September 26

The Navabharat Group will host Navabharat Influencer Awards on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Mumbai.

The event will take place at the Taj The Trees Hotel in Vikhroli, Mumbai, bringing together influential figures in social and digital media on a single platform.

The ceremony will mark the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour include NCP’s Working President and MP, Praful Patel, BJP Mumbai President Advocate Ashish Shelar, and Member of Parliament, Dr Shrikant Shinde.

The event is powered by Tunwal E-Motors and Apollo Hospitals, with Radio City as the radio partner, Heathcare Partner Ruby Hall Clinic, Education Partner Alard University and Wallop Advertisings as the outdoor partner.

The Navabharat Influencer Awards aim to recognise and honour influencers who have made extraordinary contributions to society and the nation across various categories, including Star Influencer, Writer, Automotive & Aviation, Sports, Comedy, Spirituality & Astrology, Infotainment, Body Positivity, Entertainment, Fashion, Lifestyle, Beauty, Finance, Banking, Insurance, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Technology, Parenting, Podcasts, Sustainability, Gaming, Art, Photography, News Journalism, Food, Paparazzi, Music, Dance, Influencer for a Cause, Health, Fitness, Wellness, and Real Estate.

The jury for the awards includes personalities from various fields, such as Padma Shri Gagan Narang, renowned filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Actor Bharat Dabholkar, Art Director Josy Paul, KVIC Director Yogesh Bhamare, FMCG expert Dr. Bhavna Shah, senior journalist Ravikant Mittal, and the editorial board of Navabharat and Navarashtra.

For more details, visit the official website:http://navabharatmedia.in/influencerawards2024/