Print adex set to soar by 25% YoY this festive season

New Delhi: During the 2024 festive period starting August to November, print is expected to play a crucial role as advertisers ramp up their campaigns to capitalise on the medium's reach and influence during this key period.

Experts suggest that this year, the festive adex will grow by 25% over last year’s festive period adex on print.

Ramsai Panchapakesan

Ramsai Panchapakesan, Managing Partner- Investments at Havas Media India, said that last year print medium witnessed a growth of 20% during the festive period. “For this fiscal year, it is anticipated that festival ad spending will increase by an additional 5% points, indicating sustained confidence in print as a key advertising platform during these crucial months.”

Industry reports suggest that advertising in English publications has rebounded to about 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels, while Hindi and regional language publications have seen an even stronger recovery, reaching close to 90%.

The festive season beginning with Rakshabandhan and leading up to Diwali itself will contribute 35% to 45% of total print ad sales, reflecting its importance in the advertising calendar, according to experts.

Panchapakesan told BestMediaInfo.com that the post-COVID resurgence of print media readership has reinforced the medium’s value, making it an attractive option for brands aiming to reach a broad audience.

“This resurgence has had a tangible impact on both advertising and subscription sales, driving renewed interest in print media. The festival season alone is likely to contribute 35% to 45% of total print ad sales, reflecting its importance in the advertising calendar.”

He added, “The festival season in India is a pivotal time for brands, with a significant portion of print ad spends—between 45% to 55%—strategically planned around this period. The season kicks off with Onam and extends through Diwali, marking a critical window for advertisers.”

Similarly, as per Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer at Dainik Bhaskar Newspaper Group, this year the increase in print adex is expected to surpass that of the last two years during the festive period, according to Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer at Dainik Bhaskar Newspaper Group.

Explaining the rationale behind the anticipated growth in print advertising expenditure, Sengupta said, “At Dainik Bhaskar, we're seeing strong consumer engagement across our core markets—MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Our data shows that readers are not just skimming through ads but actively engaging with them. This heightened involvement amplifies the impact of advertisements, indicating that our audience finds real value in our print content.”

Varghese Chandy

Varghese Chandy, Vice-President of Marketing and Advertising Sales at Malayala Manorama, shared that the ad revenue during the festival period is double that of the normal period and he is expecting a very good festive season this year. “This year, the season is spread across two months, which is helpful. Also, Onam being the first big festival in the country, the brands have a special focus on knowing the pulse and trend of the year,” he commented.

The election period has traditionally been a vital revenue stream for news companies. However, according to Panchapakesan, print media did not experience a notable boost this time compared to previous election cycles. He speculated that brands may have strategically held back their budgets, aiming to invest heavily in the upcoming festive season sales instead.

He said, “The decision to hold back spending earlier in the year likely indicates that brands are preparing to make a strong push during the festive period, recognising the substantial impact it has on consumer purchasing behaviour. This reserved approach suggests that brands are aiming to maximise their reach and return on investment during the most lucrative time of the year, which traditionally sees a spike in both consumer engagement and spending.”

Maximising ROI through different ad inventories

Varghese suggested that jackets have huge demand during this festive season followed by full pages and half pages. However, he added, “We do not give any special offers during the season, as already there is a shortage of inventory. Giving space to those who require it is the biggest task for us.”

He further said, “Accommodating ads is the main hurdle, as the inventory on premium pages is limited. We try to look for various combinations so that there is no revenue loss.”

To this, Panchapakesan suggested that with limited premium inventory available, especially during the high-demand festive season, there is a valuable opportunity for print media players to leverage non-premium inventory, such as inside pages. “This can enable brands to execute high-visibility, frequency-driven promotional campaigns at more attractive, incentivised price points,” he added.

Print’s power in hyper-local advertising

From a geographic perspective, the top five states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh—account for 50% of the total ad volume in print media.

As per Panchapakesan, this concentration presents a significant opportunity for brands to engage with readers at a deeper, more localised level during the festive season. “By tailoring their messaging to the specific cultural and regional nuances of these key markets, brands can build stronger connections with their audience and maximise the impact of their campaigns,” he commented.

Sengupta also said that newspapers offer unparalleled reach and effectively engage hyper-local and niche audiences, delivering your brand message with greater depth and resonance.

He added that newspapers are ideally suited for tactical advertising or various sales promotion schemes. “Moreover, 70% of our advertising is hyperlocal, where newspapers prove to be the most effective medium for outreach,” Sengupta commented.

Print’s power in offering targeted and personalised communication

Not just hyper-localisation, brands are increasingly acknowledging the power of print advertising to deliver personalised, targeted messages. The tangible appeal of print, coupled with features like QR codes and scanning options, is becoming a key element in festive season campaigns.

Panchapakesan said, “These interactive tools allow brands to engage readers more effectively and create direct connections during this crucial period. This strategy not only enhances the effectiveness of the ads but also drives consumer interaction during the critical festive period.”

Indranil Roy

The interplay between print and digital media continues to evolve. Indranil Roy, CEO of The Outlook Group, highlighted that while magazines are not traditionally used for festive advertising, print media overall is seeing growth. “Print media is again growing in terms of its revenue terms,” Roy noted. He emphasised that The Outlook Group is focusing on understanding market requirements and providing value through a combination of activations and offerings, rather than segregating print and digital approaches.

Even Sengupta underscored the value of print amid the digital clutter. “Amidst the overwhelming noise of digital advertising, many brands are finding renewed value in print media,” he explained. Print’s high-impact positions and large ad sizes offer a compelling alternative to the crowded digital space.

Categories driving print adex during the festive period

The key categories that tend to spend more on print during the festive period include retailers, online stores, clothing, OEM-PC (Auto), two-wheelers, consumer durables, E-commerce/Quick Commerce; entertainment and media (Box-office Movies, Streaming Services).

“While traditional categories like automotive and consumer durables continue to hold strong, the growth in retailers, online stores, and e-commerce spending reflects the shifting consumer behaviour towards online shopping. Over the years, retailers and online stores, e-commerce spends, and volumes have grown by 35% to 40%,” added Panchapakesan.

Varghese emphasised that retailers drive a substantial portion of print ad spending because print is the most effective medium for immediate returns, as retailers clearly plan based on ROI.

As per Sengupta, every festive season, key sectors like real estate, automotive (both four-wheelers and two-wheelers), education, retail, lifestyle, jewellery, FMCG, and BFSI significantly boost their advertising budgets on the print medium.

According to GroupM’s annual TYNY report, ad revenue for the print medium is expected to grow at 4.9%, reaching Rs 15,350 crore, marking a 10% share in the overall adex.