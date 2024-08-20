Zee5 to premiere spy-thriller ‘Berlin’ soon

Delhi: Zee5 announced its upcoming movie 'Berlin,' a spy thriller set against the backdrop of 1990s New Delhi.
'Berlin' was screened at Indian Film festival of Melbourne (IFFM 2024) on August 17 at Hoyts Cinema. Directed by filmmaker Atul Sabharwal, 'Berlin' features an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi. It is produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.
According to the company’s media brief, 'Berlin' takes viewers into the winters of 1990’s in Delhi, where a storm of espionage is brewing. The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. Singh will be seen in the role of a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy. Khurana will be seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. Goenka acts as an agent, her true loyalties shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, Bose races against time as an intelligence officer, fighting not just external threats but also the shadows within his own agency.
Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at Zee5, expressed, “We are excited to introduce 'Berlin' to our platform, aligning with our strategy of curating quality content that resonates with diverse audience segments. This movie is an addition to Zee5’s extensive library, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering compelling narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling. 'Berlin,' with its stellar cast, complex plot and a first of its kind narrative with the backdrop of 1990s Delhi, has garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals. We are confident it will set a new benchmark in the espionage genre for the Indian streaming market. It will further enhance Zee5's appeal to both our existing subscribers and new viewers seeking quality entertainment."
Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “Berlin' is a groundbreaking addition to Zee Studios' diverse slate, capturing a unique era in Indian history through an intense spy thriller. We’re proud to see its global acclaim and excited to bring this compelling story to our Zee5 audience”
Producer Manav Shrivastav - Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Zee5 for the launch of ‘Berlin’. This platform offers us the perfect stage to showcase this intricate, high-stakes spy thriller to a vast and diverse audience across India and beyond. 'Berlin' is a movie that pushes the boundaries of the espionage genre in Indian content, and we are very happy that it will soon premiere on the platform for audience to watch it. We're confident that this partnership with Zee5 will help us reach a far wider audience.
Filmmaker Atul Sabharwal mentioned, “With 'Berlin', we've created a spy thriller that is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their couches. The on-screen chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak is nothing short of electric - it's a treat that I believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy. Having the opportunity to collaborate with such versatile stars, alongside our visionary producers and the platform giant Zee5, is any filmmaker's dream. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers. The entire team is excited and eagerly looking forward to the premiere. 'Berlin' is our labour of love that we can't wait to share with the world."